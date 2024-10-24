Former junior minister of housing and urban development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, said he is pleased with the foundations he laid at the ministry

Legit.ng reports that Gwarzo was among several ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, October 23

In a statement, Gwarzo asserted that serving Nigeria for one year "has been an invaluable experience" and he is ready to contribute his quota to the nation's progress even as a private citizen

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Gwarzo, the sacked minister of state, federal ministry of housing and urban development, expressed gratitude to his "mentor", President Bola Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve.

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu sacked Gwarzo and four other ministers from his cabinet.

The presidency said the dismissal is part of “eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his (President Tinubu's) commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”

Lola Ade-John (tourism), Professor Tahir Mamman (education), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (youth), and Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (women minister) are the other sacked ministers.

In a statement shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gwarzo, a one-time deputy governor of Kano state, said he remains committed to supporting Nigeria's progress, even outside government.

He wrote:

"As I reflect on my tenure as minister of state for housing and urban development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, I'm filled with gratitude. Serving the nation for a year has been an invaluable experience.

"I thank President Tinubu for trusting me with this role, allowing me to contribute to the country's growth and development. My focus was on tackling housing challenges, promoting sustainable urban development, and enhancing citizens' quality of life.

"Although my time was brief, I'm proud of our progress and the foundations laid. I congratulate the incoming minister and wish them success. I'm confident they'll build upon our achievements.

"To President Tinubu, as my leader, mentor, I offer best wishes for his administration's continued success. I remain committed to supporting Nigeria's progress, even outside government.

"Leadership is about serving with integrity, humility, and dedication. These values will guide me in my next chapter. Thank you, and may God bless our great nation."

