President Bola Tinubu has announced the sacking of Professor Tahir Mamman, the minister of Education, just one year after his appointment on August 16, 2023.

The president also announced Morufu Olatunji Alausa's appointment as Mamman's replacement, adding that his name will be forwarded to the Senate for screening and approval. Before his appointment, Alausa was the former minister of state for health.

This came amid a warning strike notice issued by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the federal government, citing several issues to be discussed.

The academic union has raised concerns about unresolved issues dating back to 2009. The union is demanding the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021.

Also, ASUU wants the federal government to reconstitute the governing councils of federal universities, which have been dissolved for almost a year and are demanding the release of withheld salaries due to the 2022 strike action.

Other demands of the union are that the government should pay unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Additionally, the union is seeking the payment of outstanding third-party deductions.

Recall that the presidency had earlier hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle after the ministers had spent over a year in their roles.

At the inception of his administration, Tinubu appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as his special adviser on policy coordination. She was responsible for compiling the ministers' performance evaluation reports.

The report was said to have influenced Tinubu's decision on who should go or remain among his ministers. A presidential source disclosed that Tinubu recently travelled to the United Kingdom with the report.

See the presidential statement on the sacking and appointment:

