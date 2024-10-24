President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reshuffled his cabinet, removing six ministers after a performance review

The affected ministers include Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Women Affairs), among others

The reshuffle highlights Tinubu’s commitment to accountability, as emphasized by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reshuffled his cabinet, removing six ministers after a detailed performance review process driven by public perception and data analysis.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, Onanuga emphasized that the review had been planned since the ministers were sworn in last year.

Legit.ng reports that the shake-up announced on Wednesday, October 23, is seen as a signal that the president is cracking down on underperformance within his administration.

Ministers Affected include:

Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education) Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Women Affairs) Mohammed Gwarzo (State for Housing) Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development) Lola Ade-John (Tourism) Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs), who was suspended and has since been replaced.

The reshuffle also accompanies the appointment of seven new ministers, pending Senate confirmation.

Additionally, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development has been renamed the Ministry of Regional Development, and the Ministry of Sports Development has been dissolved, with its functions transferred to the National Sports Commission.

Performance-based evaluation

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the decision followed a comprehensive appraisal, overseen by Hadiza Bala Usman, the President’s Social Adviser on Policy.

Onanuga stated:

“The assessment was not taken lightly. This was part of the President’s long-term strategy to evaluate his cabinet and ensure only high-performing ministers remain.”

Onanuga: Public feedback played key role

According to Onanuga, the performance review involved gathering public feedback through a technology-driven system allowing Nigerians to rate the ministers' effectiveness.

Onanuga revealed:

“Hadiza Bala Usman introduced technology into the appraisal process, where Nigerians scored the ministers based on their perception of the ministers’ performance.

"The results were based on empirical data, and the President acted on these results.”

President’s commitment to accountability

This reshuffle, Onanuga noted, underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

During the ministerial retreat in October 2023, the President made it clear that the performance of his cabinet would be closely monitored.

Onanuga remarked:

“President Tinubu had always said he would not hesitate to remove ministers who do not meet expectations.

“This decision is about accountability and ensuring progress in key areas of governance.”

