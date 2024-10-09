The Supreme Court has fixed October 22 to begin the hearing of suit against the establishment of the EFCC filed by 16 states

Kogi state and its attorney general initially filed the suit but were later joined by 15 other states, including Ondo, Edo and Oyo

The 16 states are asking the Supreme Court to declare that the federal government lacked the authority to manage state funds and that the EFCC cannot investigate anyone in matter concerning state funds

The Supreme Court has set October 22 as the hearing date for a lawsuit filed by 16 state governments challenging the constitutionality of laws establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and two other agencies. The states argue that these laws violate the Nigerian Constitution.

The plaintiffs, comprising Ondo, Edo, Oyo, and 13 other states, contend that the EFCC laws were enacted without adhering to Section 12 of the Constitution. This section mandates that international conventions be approved by a majority of state Houses of Assembly before being enacted into Nigerian law.

Why 16 governors take EFCC to Supreme Court

The states are asking the court to declare that the Federal Government lacks authority to manage state funds and that the EFCC cannot investigate or arrest individuals related to state fund management. They argue that the EFCC's powers are unconstitutional and should not apply to states that did not approve the relevant laws.

Kogi State initially filed the lawsuit, with its Attorney General, Abdulwahab Mohammed, leading the case. Other states later joined as co-plaintiffs, while two sought consolidation. The Supreme Court granted their requests, paving the way for a unified hearing.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the EFCC's operations and the relationship between state and federal governments in Nigeria. The Supreme Court's decision will clarify the extent of the EFCC's powers and potentially reshape the country's anti-corruption landscape.

List of states challenging creation of EFCC

Below is the full list of the states and their governors:

S/N States Governors 1 Kogi Ahmed Usman Ododo 2 Ondo Lucky Aiyedatiwa 3 Edo Godwin Obaseki 4 Oyo Seyi Makinde 5 Ogun Dapo Abiodun 6 Nasarawa Abdullahi Sule 7 Kebbi Nasir Idris 8 Katsina Dikko Umar Radda 9 Sokoto Ahmed Aliyu 10 Jigawa Umar Namadi 11 Enugu Peter Mbah 12 Benue Hyacinth Alia 13 Anambra Charles Soludo 14 Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang 15 Cross River Bassey Otu 16 Niger Mohammed Umar Bago

