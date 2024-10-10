Two prominent bishops of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) will be taking their exit from church service

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu will retire in October and valedictory services will be held in their honour

The two Vice Presidents of the church are above the new age of retirement which was formerly 60 and is now 58

Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State - Bishop David Olatunji Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu will retire from the Living Faith Church (LFC) popularly known as Winners Chapel in October 2024.

The retirement of the two Vice Presidents of the church is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission.

As reported by Church Gist, Bishop Aremu's valedictory service will be held at LFC Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo state on Tuesday, October 15 while Bishop Abioye's valedictory service be at Durumi, Abuja on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The development is the first time that Winners Chapel pastors will be openly celebrated on retirement.

The new retirement age is 58, a departure from the previous age of 60. Bishop Abioye is 63 while Bishop Aremu is 67.

According to the new guideline called the Mandate, only the founder, Bishop David Oyedepo has the privilege of a lifetime of service.

Every future leader will serve for one term or a maximum of 2 terms of 7 years each subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees.

Bishop Abioye's relationship with Bishop Oyedepo started in 1979 after which he was sent to start of one 5 pioneer branches in 1987.

He became the youngest Bishop of a church after he was consecrated in 1993 in Garden of Faith, Barnawa, Kaduna state.

Bishop Aremu is the only one among the 7 Bishops consecrated in November 1999 at Garden of Faith, Kaduna that has remained to date.

