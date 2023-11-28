Pastor Isaac Oyedepo and his wife, Ayomide, have reportedly been released to start their ministry

Bishop Oyedepo's second son was prayed for alongside his wife by the founder of the Living Faith Church

Nigerians have reacted to the news with a lot of congratulatory messages pouring in from social media

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ota, Ogun state - The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, Bishop David Oyedepo, has reportedly officially released his son, Pastor Isaac and his wife, Ayomide to start their ministry,

As reported by Church Gist via its Facebook platform, the new church is called "Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries"

Bishop Oyedepo reportedly releases son Pastor Isaac to start new church Photo Credit: David Oyedepo/Pastor Isaac Oydepo

Source: Facebook

Bishop Oyedepo prayed for his son and his wife.

I pray that your life will interpret your message, not just great messages but great impact

My son His times are not in your hands, your times are in His hands

Do not be part of maligning or bringing down any ministry

Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the reported permission for Pastor Isaac and his wife to start their own ministry.

A Facebook user, Adebayo Femi Ezekiel, wrote:

Glory!!! Congratulations Pastor Isaac Oyedepo. We shall still see the rise of many more ministry gifts sent to the body! What a joy to witness this!!!

Anthonia Daramola

So proud of you Pst. Isaac. Congratulations to the Winners family. Daddy OYEDEPO you are blessed.

Ayotunde Alabi

Congratulations to Bishop oyedepo ,what a privilege to see a day like this in your lifetime, wao its a great day for you sir and to my beloved pastor Isaacs you shall do ten times better than you father, you have the calling upon you and the caller will back you up ,go and do exploits for christ .

Eddy Nzoigba

Example to follow!

Thank you Daddy Bishop D.O for showing us the way and the pattern of a good leadership

May God's grace back you pastor Isaac

Hope O. Hwabejire

Father, We Thank You!!!

More of God's grace, fresh oil and fire of the Holy Ghost in Jesus' name Sir

Adegoke Adetoyi

Congratulations boss man....

The Lord goes before you

The Lord goes with you

The Lord work for you

The Lord work with you

The Lord work through you.

Congratulations!!!

Rachel Furaha

"May the good Lord keep and guide you in every step of your ministry."

Oyedepo's son finally breaks silence on alleged resignation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Isaac reacted to the news of his alleged resignation from his father's church, Living Faith Church a.k.a Winner Chapel International.

He said he is still a member of the Living Faith Church and dedicated to service in the body of Christ.

He added that there are no complications in his relationship with his family, father and the church. Pastor Isaac urged members of the public to treat information not from him and his social media handles with caution.

Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac, resigns from Living Faith Church

Legit.ng also reported that Isaac reportedly resigned from Living Faith Church to start his ministry.

The alleged resignation came barely a month after he was appointed as the Global Youth Pastor of the church.

Facts about Oyedepo's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians continue to react to the news of Pastor Isaac alleged resignation from Winners Chapel, little and nothing is known about him.

Here are interesting things to know about Pastor Isaac.

Source: Legit.ng