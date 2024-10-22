Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dumanis International Gospel Center has extolled the qualities of Bishop David Abioye

The man of God made glowing remarks during the retirement celebration of Bishop Abioye of Winners Chapel

He stated that Bishop Abioye is a man of honour who served the Winners Chapel meritoriously and offered tireless labour

Pastor Paul Enenche has praised Bishop David Abioye who recently retired from the leadership of the Living Faith Church.

Bishop Abioye retired at the age of 63, in accordance with the church's mandate guidelines, which specified that leaders retire at the age of 55.

Bishop David Abioye retired from the Living Faith church. Photo credit: Facebook/Paul Enenche and X/David Abioye.

Source: UGC

During an event organised to celebrate the popular man of God, Pastor Enenche said Bishop Abioye offered tireless labour to the church.

His comments were captured in a clip shared on Facebook by Idoma TV.

His words:

"Tonight, we are here to celebrate the life of a man, and all I will say is just a few things that we can pick from the stewardship of God's servant, Bishop David Abioye. I think the first thing that I saw is that making a difference is superior to making a living. Ecclesiastes chapter 9:10 says whatsoever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might. That is the sumeray of God's servant Bishop David O. Abioye. Making a difference in wherever you are found, place ahead of just making a living. Making meaning, not just making money. Making an impact, not just making income; the struggle to make a mark, not the struggle to make a name; the struggle to know, not just the struggle to be known. I want to say to you, sir, the best days are ahead."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pastor Paul Enenche's comments

ChrisSounds said:

"Winners Chapel, Bishop Oyedepo, full of wisdom, always threading new grounds, paving ways for us to learn."

Bolus Samson Temitope

"First time seeing Pastor Paul not smiling and laughing in his usual state."

Photos from Bishop David Abioye's retirement

Meanwhile, the retirement of Bishop David Abioye from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel is still trending online.

The man of God retired at the age of 63 after serving the Living Faith Church for decades as a renowned preacher.

More photos from the retirement valedictory service have flooded social media as people congratulate Bishop Abioye for his meritorious service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng