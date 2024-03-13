The Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) has set up over 200 Kingdom Care Centres to help mitigate the current economic hardship in the country

Bishop David Oyedepo said the outlets will reach out to the needy with food items, clothing and other materials

Oyedepo explained that the Kingdom Care Centres were established to address the welfare needs of the members of the Winners' family

Ota, Ogun state - The founder of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo has announced that the church has opened several outlets to care for the needy in this period of economic hardship in Nigeria.

Oyedepo disclosed this during last Sunday's church service at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun state, stating that the centres will be christened Kingdom Care outlets.

Oyedepo says not one Winner will suffer shame in this season Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo

Source: UGC

The popular man of God explained that the outlets will reach out to the needy while urging Christians to reach out to the needy around them to mitigate the economic hardship

He said:

“If your vehicle broke down on the highway, it is not a thing of shame asking for help. It is not a weakness to ask for help when needed.”

According to Vanguard, Nigerians who require help and assistance are encouraged to locate the Kingdom Care outlets through its Winners Satellite Fellowship (WSF) across Nigeria.

Those in need can reach out to the churches for more information on how to get the palliatives.

Over 200 Kingdom Care Centres nationwide

Giving an update, Oyedepo said the church has set up over 200 Kingdom Care Centres across the country, Churchgist reported

"Good news! To the glory of God, over 200 Kingdom Care Centres have been set up across our WSF areas.

"Kingdom Care Centres are set up for a commitment to the kingdom care covenant in addressing the welfare needs of the members of the Winners family. And therefore, by this Wednesday, we will all be allowed to access, the address of the various centres.

"Where we shall be taking non-perishable food items, clothing and other materials that may be detailed in the forthcoming announcement.

"We expect the centres to be properly in place and the timing of attending to people will be clearly sorted out. Jesus is Lord.

Not one Winner will suffer shame in this season"

Why Nigeria is experiencing hardship, Oyedepo Jr speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that David Oyedepo Jr., resident pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, insisted that Nigeria is in a season called the “distress of nation”. Speaking at the church’s service on Sunday, March 10, Oyedepo urged the Christian faithful to take cover in covenant stewardship.

He said:

"If you raised an empty Ghana-much-go bag in a windy environment, it would fly away, but if you have a heavy substance in it, no matter the hash wind, it would resist it. The same applies to an individual without covenant practice in Christ Jesus."

