Former DSS Director-General Yusuf Magaji Bichi is facing serious allegations of nepotism and misconduct, as detailed by UK-based Nigerian journalist Jaafar Jaafar

Accusations include lowering recruitment standards, extending the tenure of favored directors, and allowing undue influence from family members within the service

The revelations have prompted calls for a thorough investigation and a "factory reset" of the DSS

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has come under intense scrutiny following a series of allegations posted on social media by UK-based Nigerian journalist, Jaafar Jaafar.

The accusations, which surfaced on Twitter, paint a picture of a once esteemed institution now marred by nepotism, mismanagement, and unprofessionalism.

Jaafar, known for his investigative journalism, accused Bichi of transforming the DSS from an elite security service into a "graveyard of career aspirations" and an "orchard of nepotism."

He claimed that Bichi lowered recruitment standards and bypassed the agency's rigorous multi-layered screening processes, allegedly filling the ranks with unqualified personnel, including numerous "graduates" from Cotonou.

Journalist uncovers new alleged details about Bichi

According to Jaafar, Bichi also extended the tenure of certain retired directors, reportedly stifling the ambitions of younger, aspiring directors. This move, Jaafar suggested, was intended to maintain control and favor those within his inner circle.

The allegations did not stop at professional misconduct. Jaafar accused Bichi's wife of exerting undue influence over the service, reportedly interfering in recruitment, promotions, and disciplinary actions. Described as a "peasant socialite" who flaunted wealth at the expense of public funds, she allegedly moved around with a heavily armed motorcade, often harassing motorists.

Jaafar also highlighted incidents where she was in the news for allegedly assaulting her tailor and clashing with opposition politicians.

In his closing remarks, Jaafar urged the newly appointed DSS Director-General to review detainee cases, prioritize professionalism, and prevent family members from interfering in the agency's operations.

He emphasized that the DSS is in dire need of a "factory reset" and a thorough "flushing" to restore its integrity.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official response from Bichi or the DSS regarding these allegations.

Read Jaafar Jaafar full statement wrote on X below:

