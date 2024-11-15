Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has called on the people of Ondo state to vote out the APC and give the PDP a chance in the Saturday, November 16, governorship election

The governor described the election as a litmus test for the people to show to the APC that they are hungry and angry with the ruling party

According to Makinde, the PDP governors, including him, have shown the potential of taking the country to the promised land through their people-centred projects and policies

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is urging the people of Ondo State to make a bold statement by voting for good governance in the upcoming election. In a newsletter titled "It's Time to Make a Bold Statement," Makinde emphasized that the election is a crucial test for Nigerians to demonstrate their desire for change.

He encouraged everyone in Ondo State to come out and vote, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the party that can rescue Nigeria from its current economic challenges. Makinde argued that the PDP has a proven track record of delivering development in states where it is in power, describing the Ondo election as a "litmus test" for Nigerians.

Governor Makinde canvasses vote for PDP in Ondo governorship election

Source: Twitter

Makinde speaks on PDP governors' achievement

Makinde pointed to the efforts of PDP governors, including his administration in Oyo State, as evidence of the party's commitment to people-centred policies. For instance, he highlighted the recent presentation of the Budget of Economic Stabilisation, which prioritizes infrastructure development, education, and economic progress.

The Ondo State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024. Incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will face off against 16 other candidates, including Agboola Ajayi of the PDP.

The election will be a significant test for the APC, which has held power in the state since 2017. Given the governor's influence in the region, Makinde's endorsement of the PDP candidate is likely to boost Ajayi's chances.

Political facts about Ondo state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ondo state is set for another political dynamism as the people will go out to vote for a new governor on Saturday, November 16.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the APC flagbearer in the election, and his strongest candidate in the poll, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, are former deputies to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

This and four other political facts about the state have been compiled ahead of the poll.

