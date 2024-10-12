Fayose's Brother Declares Self as PDP National Chairman, Suspends Atiku, Gives Reason
- The PDP crisis has taken a dramatic turn as former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state's brother, Isaac, declared himself as the new national chairman
- Young Fayose, in a trending video, announced the suspension of key figures in the party, including Nyesom Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde and his elder brother, Fayose
- The former governor's younger brother specifically mentioned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the headache of the party because of his presidential ambition
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, has declared himself the new national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced the suspension of key party figures, including his elder brother.
In the video, Fayose announced the suspension of prominent party members, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, immediate past Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.
Fayose announces self as PDP national chairman
Fayose took to his X handle to announce his new role, claiming to have secured the party's national headquarters and suspending Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum. He also ordered security personnel at Wadata Plaza, the PDP secretariat, to hand over the keys to him.
In his address, Fayose criticized dissenters and urged them to take legal action if they disagreed with his decisions. He specifically singled out Atiku Abubakar as a "headache" to the party, accusing him and other suspended members of engaging in "anti-party" activities.
PDP crisis: Drama amid internal tension
This dramatic turn of events comes amid internal tensions within the PDP. A faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) recently suspended Damagum and other key officials. The party has been grappling with leadership challenges and power struggles, particularly since the 2023 presidential primary.
Another faction led by Damagum had earlier announced the suspension of Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the national legal adviser.
Also, the Federal High Court stopped the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustee (BoT) from removing Damagum following a suit filed by Senator Umar El-Gash Maina.
See the video of Fayose here:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844