As economic hardship bites harder, former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, has urged Nigerians to be patient with Bola Tinubu's government and urged the president to do more

According to Fayose, President Tinubu is working hard to ensure the Renewed Hope Agenda is actualized but needs more time

Fayose's statement comes at a time when economic experts and leaders warned that the fuel price hike from N897 per litre to N1,030 per litre will push more Nigerians into poverty

Amid hardship, yo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, said President Bola Tinubu's administration is doing its best to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Hardship: Fayose urges Tinubu to do more

While acknowledging that Nigerians are currently facing economic hardship, Fayose believes that it would not take much time before things begin to look better again under Tinubu's government.

Fayose, however, in a Channels Television’s Sunday Politics interview, noted that the current situation in the country is caused by a long time damage in the economy that won’t be repaired overnight.

He therefore urged President Tinubu to do more to end the sufferings of Nigerians.

“It’s not been too easy, that is the truth for Nigerians, but I think that this government naturally, is giving their best but their best still need to be upped,” Fayose said.

“If you say they need time, people will begin to question to say, what time do they need? Yes, I agree that it has not been too easy for Nigerians, but I know that with little time things could get better; that is what I can say.”

Fayose days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) raised the pump price of fuel.

Reports show that petrol, which previously sold for N897 per litre in Abuja, now retails at N1,030 per litre.

Interestingly, experts believe that the monetary policy of the Tinubu administration coupled with inflation and hike in the pump price of fuel have further thrown citizens into hardship; as Nigerians lament worsening hunger, soaring cost of transportation.

APC replies PDP over Tinubu's reform policies

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) replied Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Nigeria's deteriorating socio-economic situation.

The APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said President Bola Tinubu's administration policies are not anti-people.

Ibrahim said Nigerians are still beginning to understand what change means after experiencing bleeding heavily under the PDP leadership.

