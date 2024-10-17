Senator Orji Kalu revealed that President Bola Tinubu is fully aware of the economic challenges in Nigeria and is taking steps to address them

He mentioned that Tinubu often moves around the Federal Capital Territory at night to understand the situation firsthand

Kalu also highlighted that the economic hardship is a global issue, exacerbated by the lingering effects of COVID-19

During a Thursday interview with Channels Television, Abuja, FCT - Senator Orji Kalu revealed that President Bola Tinubu is fully aware of Nigeria's economic challenges.

The lawmaker disclosed that the Nigerian president is taking steps to arrest the challenges and provide positive outcomes.

Tinubu aware of Nigerians' suffering, takes nighttime tours. Photo credit: X/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“The president himself knows that Nigerians are suffering and hungry. He is a street person; he knows the street very well,” Senator Kalu was quoted to have said.

“The president some nights uses his car to go around and know what is happening in Abuja here.”

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that Nigeria’s inflation was 32.7 per cent as of September 2024.

The country's economic status changed shortly after Tinubu’s government announced that the fuel subsidy was gone and the naira floated. Commodities in the market, especially food, skyrocketed after that.

In Tinubu’s defence, Senator Kalu explained that economic hardship is a global problem. He further pointed out that the effect of COVID-19 remained pertinent in Nigeria: “The pressure of COVID-19 has not gone.”

“Let me be honest with you. I know things are not the way they are supposed to be. The economy has not been so friendly; the atmosphere has not been so friendly. But this economic problem is going on almost everywhere in the world.”

Tinubu sends message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has admitted he is aware of rising living costs but has called on Nigerians to remain patient.

During a visit from former lawmakers at the State House on Friday, September 20, Tinubu called for a collective effort to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

Tinubu noted that a significant change requires hard work and commitment while urging citizens to look into Agriculture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng