Oke Afa, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu not to frustrate Nigerian women to the point that they take to the streets to protest.

In a recent video on his official X (formerly Twitter) page tagged 'Divine Messages to President Bola Tinubu', Ayodele projected distressing hikes in the price of basic food items.

He said:

“I want to call the attention of the president to this. If you can do it, fine. People will begin to use it as a clause and it will affect you for the 2027 election.

“A tuber of yam will go to N3,000 to N4,000 if not N5,000. A derica of rice will go to about N4,000 to N5,000. Bottled water, N300, N400. Sachet water, N100 to N200. Bread, there would be no bread of N500, N300. Beans will very high, garri will be very high.

The cleric continued:

“This will affect your second chance. Women are coming to protest. It will come to a point where the hardship becomes unbearable. And if you allow women to protest, that is the end of your government. Don’t allow women to protest, try and do something.”

Fearless in October protests

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is on the brink of another protest following demonstrations in several cities in August.

Codenamed 'Fearless In October' protests, the demonstration, according to Damilare Adenola, the director of mobilisation of the 'Take It Back Movemen't, will maintain the same charter of demands but amend it “as the country decays more.”

