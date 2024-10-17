Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has criticised the foreign trips of President Tinubu and VP Kashim Shettima

In an interview on Thursday, Akande emphasized the importance of having at least one of the two leaders present to maintain effective governance and communication

Akande spoke after presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga defended the leaders' absence, asserting that there is no governance vacuum as they remain engaged in national affairs

Former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, said it is not ideal for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to leave governance for foreign trips simultaneously.

Akande spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, October 17.

“It is important for one of them to be on the ground because the work of governance requires a lot of hand-holding,” he said.

“In my view, we still have a very serious problem of sustained trust in the relationship between the President and the Vice President over time,” Akande added.

Recall President Tinubu left Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, October 2, for a two-week working vacation.

In the same vein, on Wednesday, October 16, the vice president departed the country for Sweden on an official visit.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga Onanuga said Tinubu, aged 72, has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state.

Akande further faults Tinubu', Shettima's trip

However, Akande said:

“The ideal thing is for us not to have a situation where both the president and the vice president are not in town, that’s the ideal situation.”

Presidency gives update on Tinubu’s health

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the senior special assistant to President Tinubu on political and other matters, shed light on the Nigerian leader's health in France.

Speaking in a new interview with DCL Hausa, Masari said contrary to what some government critics are insinuating, his principal is not battling any severe health challenge and is in a fine state of mind.

