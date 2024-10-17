Senators have affirmed confidence in Godswill Akpabio amid an alleged move to impeach him from the Red Chamber

According to reports on Thursday, the senators passed vote of confidence on Senate President Akpabio and dismissed the impeachment rumours

Akpabio who tabled the impeachment reports before his colleagues during plenary on Wednesday prayed for investigation, which was tacitly approved

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, October 17, twenty-four hours after refuting reports of an alleged impeachment plot against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Senate passed a vote of confidence in him and the entire leadership of the Red Chamber.

Impeachment plot against Akpabio thickens

Reports of a purported impeachment plot by unnamed northern senators surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning, but both the Senate and Akpabio himself swiftly dismissed it as fake news.

However, during Thursday’s plenary, Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North) rose under orders 10 and 42 of the Senate standing rules to address the issue again.

Abdullahi emphasised the importance of dispelling the false narrative and clearing the names of northern senators accused of plotting the impeachment.

“The publication is undermining the context of our democracy and is undermining the capacity of this institution to deliver in the presence of governors of this country,” Abdullahi stated.

He further called for unity, saying:

“We must rise and get united under the leadership to ensure that this kind of discourse is completely negated so that the kind of unity we have forged in the last 18 months can be sustained and fully accomplished.”

Abdullahi vehemently rejected the notion that northern senators were involved in any such plot, adding:

“For us to be characterised as promoting or supporting anybody to bring the leadership of this institution down is bad and should be disregarded.”

Also, Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), who moved the motion for a vote of confidence in Akpabio and the Senate leadership, also dismissed the report as a fabrication targeting northern senators.

“I move that, on behalf of other senators, we pass a vote of confidence in your leadership and that of the entire Senate leadership,” Ningi said.

The Punch and Vanguard confirmed the development in their report on Thursday.

