Nigeria's vice-president, Kashim Shettima, will engage in high-level bilateral talks with key government officials in Sweden

Shettima's trip to Sweden is at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The vice president will meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor

FCT, Abuja - The vice president, Kashim Shettima, will depart Abuja for Sweden.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima will be in Sweden on a two-day visit to represent Nigeria in bilateral engagements with the Scandinavian nation.

Senator Shettima will use the visit to explore opportunities for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden. Photo credit: @stanleynkwocha

Shettima travels out of Nigeria

Per the presidency, Shettima will be in Sweden at the instance of President Bola Tinubu.

During the visit, the Nigerian No.2 citizen will engage in high-level bilateral talks with key government officials, including a meeting with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish prime minister.

According to a statement on Wednesday, October 16, by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications (office of the vice president), Shettima will use the visit to explore opportunities for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in areas such as ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining, and agriculture.



He will also meet with key government and private sector stakeholders.

The vice president will also meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a USD 205 million tech investment fund for Africa.

Norrsken22 is a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to build Africa's next tech giants.

The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology ecosystem in Nigeria.

Notably, 40% of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

Shettima is expected back in the country on Saturday, October 19.

