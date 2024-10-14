A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Minna, Niger state capital, has rejected Rabiu Kwankwaso as the party's leader

The factional national chairman of the party, Dr. Gilbert Agbo, also Knwakwasiya movement's red caps on fire

The aggrieved NNPP members claimed Kwankwaso and his supporters were threats to the progress of the party

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Some factional members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have disowned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the party leader.

NNPP members disown Kwankwaso, gives reason. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

NNPP claims Kwankwaso is a threat to the party

Daily Trust reported that the factional national chairman of the party, Dr. Gilbert Agbo, who led the anti-Kwankwasiya campaign at the party secretariat in Minna, Niger state capital, said Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiya group were threats to the progress and existence of the party.

He made this known during the North Central Zonal meeting in Minna.

According to Dr. Agbo, Kwankwaso’s suspension by the National Working Committee in Lagos automatically terminated his membership and stake in the party.

The NNPP chieftain who also supervised the burning of the Kwankwasiya group’s iconic red caps at the state secretariat of the party in the state, added that the move signified a clear statement to dissociating themselves from Kwankwaso’s faction.

Dr. Agbo said Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano state was expected to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee for failing to comply with the party’s principles and supremacy.

Read more about Kwankwaso, NNPP artciles here:

Kwankwaso hints APC on what will happen during 2027 election

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso believed Nigerians, especially in the north, are fed up with hardship and will push for political change during the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso welcomed defectors from the APC to the NNPP at his Kano residence.

Kwankwaso condemned the APC for failing to address poverty and insecurity, stating the party has betrayed the poor masses it promised to help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng