A former Vice chairman of Dawakin Tofa LGA, Malam Kwa alongside 1,330 APC members have defected to the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state

The NNPP state Chairman, Hon. Hashimu Dungurawa, received the former APC members into the party on Thursday, September 26

Kwa gave reason for dumping the party led by the former governor and APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje for the NNPP

Kano state - The All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost 1,331 members to the ruling New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in the Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.

Legit.ng reports that the former Kano state governor and the national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje is from Dawakin Tofa LGA.

The defectors mainly from 11 wards of the area included the former Vice chairman of the local government area, Malam Kwa, and former state House of Assembly aspirant, Hon. Audu Tumfafi.

As reported by Vanguard, they vowed to work against the return of APC while being received by Kano state Chairman of NNPP, Hon. Hashimu Dungurawa on Thursday, September 26.

Kwa alleged that Ganduje failed to develop the LGA during his eight years in office as governor of Kano state.

He also accused the APC national chairman of failing to manage the party leading to Ganduje’s failure to clinch the House of Representatives seat during the 2023 general election.

While addressing the decampees, Dungurawa dispelled rumours of mass defection of NNPP members to APC.

“We learnt one APC man has been receiving members of NNPP into APC. We have checked the roll call of our members and we have not noticed any reduction in our numerical strength.

“I need to advise them to beware of 419 people coming to collect the public funds in the name of decampees”,

APC postpones NEC meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC suspended its earlier scheduled national caucus and NEC meetings until further notice.

This came amid the renewed call for the removal of Ganduje as the party's national chairman by some groups in the party.

Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, announced the development in a statement, adding that the new date for the meetings will be communicated.

