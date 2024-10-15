PDP Governors Take Action on Suspension of Publicity Secretary, 1 Other
- The PDP governors have rectified the suspension of its national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba by the national working committee
- Governor Bala Mohammed-led forum announced the development at a meeting of the governors held in Enugu on Tuesday, October 15
- Mohammed maintained that the PDP has returned to statuesque and that no faction exists within the party again
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have reversed the suspension of National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade. This decision followed two meetings held in Enugu, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.
Governor Mohammed announced that the party has returned to its pre-suspension status, with no factions existing within the PDP. He emphasized that all suspensions have been lifted, urging party members to put aside grievances and unite.
The governors' decision aims to resolve the party's internal crisis. Recently, the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Ologunagba and Ajibade for allegedly opposing the party's stance on local government elections in Rivers State.
PDP crisis: Ologunagba suspends Damagum
In retaliation, Ologunagba announced the suspension of Acting Chairman Damagum and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu over alleged anti-party activities. However, the governors' intervention has now nullified all suspensions.
The PDP Governors Forum communiqué emphasized the importance of unity, stating that minor issues should not be blown out of proportion. The governors also urged those in positions of responsibility to prioritize serving and strengthening the party.
The resolution reaffirms the PDP's commitment to internal cohesion and democratic principles. With the suspensions lifted, the party can now focus on preparing for the October 24 National Executive Committee meeting and addressing the nation's challenges through a united front.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844