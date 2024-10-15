The PDP governors have rectified the suspension of its national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba by the national working committee

Governor Bala Mohammed-led forum announced the development at a meeting of the governors held in Enugu on Tuesday, October 15

Mohammed maintained that the PDP has returned to statuesque and that no faction exists within the party again

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have reversed the suspension of National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade. This decision followed two meetings held in Enugu, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed announced that the party has returned to its pre-suspension status, with no factions existing within the PDP. He emphasized that all suspensions have been lifted, urging party members to put aside grievances and unite.

The governors' decision aims to resolve the party's internal crisis. Recently, the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Ologunagba and Ajibade for allegedly opposing the party's stance on local government elections in Rivers State.

PDP crisis: Ologunagba suspends Damagum

In retaliation, Ologunagba announced the suspension of Acting Chairman Damagum and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu over alleged anti-party activities. However, the governors' intervention has now nullified all suspensions.

The PDP Governors Forum communiqué emphasized the importance of unity, stating that minor issues should not be blown out of proportion. The governors also urged those in positions of responsibility to prioritize serving and strengthening the party.

The resolution reaffirms the PDP's commitment to internal cohesion and democratic principles. With the suspensions lifted, the party can now focus on preparing for the October 24 National Executive Committee meeting and addressing the nation's challenges through a united front.

