The PDP NWC has announced the suspension of the party's national publicity secretary and national legal adviser, Debo Ologunagba and Kamaldeen Ajibade

Chinwe Nnorom, the PDP national director of publicity, announced the suspension in a statement after the 593rd meeting of the PDP on Thursday, October 10

The suspension came amid the internal crisis rocking the leading opposition, particularly on the tenure of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, over allegations of anti-party activities. The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom.

According to the statement, the suspension was made during the PDP's 593rd meeting on Thursday, October 10, 2024. The party's National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision after considering allegations of disloyalty and insubordination against the two officials.

PDP suspends Ologunagba, Ajibade Photo Credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that a disciplinary committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations, with Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja as its chairman. The committee's findings will determine the fate of Ologunagba and Ajibade within the party.

Who takes over after PDP suspends Ologunagba?

In the meantime, the deputies of the suspended officials have been directed to assume office in an acting capacity. Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga will act as National Publicity Secretary, while Okechukwu Osuoha will serve as Acting National Legal Adviser. This move ensures continuity in the party's operations.

The suspensions come amid internal conflicts within the PDP, particularly regarding the tenure of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum and disciplinary actions against erring members.

The PDP's internal crisis has also divided the party's governors, particularly on the party's leadership structure in Rivers state. Some of the governors are queuing behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara, while others are supporting former governor Nyesom Wike.

PDP BoT speaks on economic hardship

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been asked to review his economic policy, particularly on the increase in the price of fuel in the country.

The PDP BoT made the call while speaking on the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing at the moment.

According to the PDP BoT, Tinubu and the ruling APC must urgently address the country's economic crisis and food hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng