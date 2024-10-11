President Bola Tinubu has been sent the signal to prepare for a tough challenge ahead of the 2027 presidential election as the opposition parties continue to make permutations

Amid the 2027 presidential election permutations, a social media user claimed that Atiku Abubakar had endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi as the PDP flagbearer for the poll

The claim had been fact-checked, and the reality of the development was established with Atiku's position on the 2027 election revealed

The 2027 Nigerian presidential election is already generating buzz, barely 18 months after President Bola Tinubu took office. Despite Tinubu's claims of focusing on economic restructuring, prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) members have pledged support for his re-election.

Rumours are circulating about a potential alliance between Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Kwankwaso has expressed willingness to serve as Obi's running mate, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Recently, social media posts suggested that Atiku Abubakar endorsed Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate in the 2027 election. However, fact-checking by Dubawa revealed that the accompanying images were from a 2022 courtesy visit by Mohammed and PDP stakeholders to Abubakar.

Atiku speaks on 2027 presidential election

Paul Ibe, Abubakar's spokesperson, debunked the claim, stating that Abubakar is focused on resolving party rifts, not selecting candidates. Ibe urged the public to disregard the misinformation, emphasizing that no such proposition had been discussed.

The PDP seeks a new direction after successive election losses. As the party navigates internal bickering, finding a formidable candidate will be crucial for the 2027 elections. Potential candidates include Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed, and other strong contenders.

The 2027 presidential election promises to be intensely competitive, with various alliances and candidates emerging. As political permutations continue, Nigerians await concrete developments and policy-driven campaigns that will shape the country's future.

