Benin, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has officially filed a petition with the Election Tribunal, challenging the September 21 governorship election results.

Anthony Aziegbemi, the PDP Chairman in Edo State, announced the development during a press briefing on Monday, October 14, in Benin City.

Aziegbemi expressed confidence that the party would reclaim what he termed as its "stolen mandate."

Aziegbemi stated:

“We have begun the journey to reclaim the people’s mandate, and a petition has been filed before the Edo State Election Tribunal. Despite the obstacles, the APC’s plans to derail us have failed.

"We are confident that the tribunal will restore our victory based on overwhelming evidence.”

PDP accuses APC of trying to obstruct court order

The PDP further accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberately trying to obstruct a court order that allowed PDP to inspect election materials at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Aduwawa.

Aziegbemi alleged:

“While we were gathering evidence, APC and its chairman, Jarret Tenebe, spread falsehoods, claiming we were disrupting activities at the INEC office.

"If the APC truly won, why are they trying to stop us from inspecting the election materials?”

PDP raises concerns on INEC, Electoral Act

The PDP also raised concerns about INEC’s response to a petition filed by the party, requesting a review of the election results based on Section 65 (1C) of the Electoral Act, Channels Television reported.

Aziegbemi revealed:

“On September 24, I sent a memo to INEC’s National Headquarters, seeking a review of the results.

"However, their reply stated that the section of the Electoral Act is for internal use, not for candidates or political parties, which was surprising.”

Furthermore, the PDP also condemned the arrests of its members before the election, alleging that the police demanded over N64 million for their release.

Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, Director General of the Edo State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, emphasized the party’s commitment to pursuing the case through legal channels, Vanguard reported.

