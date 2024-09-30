Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has faulted the ruling APC for the internal crisis in PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election accused the APC of manipulating the internal process and called on Nigerians to rescue the country's democracy

Atiku then called for unity among Nigerians, adding that the Independence Day celebration worth celebrating for Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has called on Nigerians to reclaim their democracy from looming threats of oppression.

In his Independence Day message, Atiku expressed concern over Nigeria's corrosive political landscape, in which opposition parties are weakened and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) manipulates internal processes.

Atiku speaks on Nigeria's Independence Day Photo Credit: @atiku, @FrancisAdeboye

Atiku warned that Nigeria is on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, emphasizing the need for politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise up and reclaim democracy. He noted that the 64th Independence anniversary is not just a celebration but a recognition of Nigerians' indomitable spirit and determination.

Independence Day: Atiku highlights Nigeria's progress

The former vice president highlighted Nigeria's progress in democratic governance, citing the country's longest period of democratic rule. However, he lamented the lack of satisfactory progress in fostering political inclusivity and ensuring free and fair elections.

Atiku attributed the declining electoral credibility to the ruling class and called on political leaders to unite in a strong coalition to offer Nigerians a credible opposition for a better future. He emphasized the importance of collective action in achieving the greatness Nigeria's founding fathers envisioned.

As Nigeria celebrates 64 years of independence, Atiku urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the nation's history and unite to reclaim their democracy. He stressed the need for patriotic citizens to work together to ensure a brighter future for Nigeria, anchored on the principles of unity, faith, peace, and progress.

His statement reads in part:

"Our political milieu has become corrosive; opposition parties languish in weakness, while the ruling party appears to manipulate internal processes to render them ineffectual. Nigeria teeters on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, and it is incumbent upon all politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy."

Independence Day: Nigeria's greatest achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is celebrating its 64th Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, and the great question had been, what was its greatest achievement?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, responded strikingly to the question.

Since October 1, 1960, when Nigeria got its independence from the colonial master, the country has experienced several military rules.

