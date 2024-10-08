The All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed confidence that the proposed alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for the 2027 presidential election will fail

APC’s National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, highlighted that the alliance is doomed due to distrust between Obi and Kwankwaso

Ibrahim stated that the APC is unfazed by the proposed merger, describing it as mere rhetoric from a group desperate to stay relevant

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the proposed political alliance between Labour Party's Peter Obi and New Nigeria People's Party's (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso for the 2027 presidential election will collapse, citing five key reasons.

APC: We’re not losing sleep over Obi-Kwankwaso alliance

Bala Ibrahim, the APC’s National Publicity Director, made it clear that the party does not feel threatened by the Obi-Kwankwaso partnership.

As reported by The Punch, Ibrahim claimed that the alliance is doomed to fail, just as it did before the 2023 presidential election.

Obi, Kwankwaso lack trust in themselves

Outlining reasons why the alliance was doomed to fail, Ibrahim said:

"The underlying and most important factor in that permutation is the word trust, which will be the bane of their agreement.

"They are strange bedfellows with conflicting ambitions, both vying for the presidency and neither willing to concede."

Ibrahim speaks on superiority complex among the duo

Ibrahim pointed out that both leaders have a "superiority complex", saying:

"Both of them have one ambition—to lead the country at all costs—and neither is willing to surrender the seat to the other simply because there is this superiority complex between them."

Ibrahim speaks on Obi, Kwankwaso previous failed alliance

The APC emphasized that past attempts to ally the two had collapsed due to the same internal conflicts, adding that this effort is bound to follow the same pattern, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"These are experiments that have been conducted several times, and the results cannot be expected to change unless the factor responsible for that result changes.

"If you don’t change the factor and you carry out the same experiment under the same condition, expecting a different result, you are only deceiving yourself."

He further explained that the APC is confident in its position for the 2027 elections, stating,

"This is just noise from a group that sees the progress the APC is making. We are not losing sleep over this proposed merger; it’s rhetoric destined for failure."

Ibrahim prides on APC’s Dominance

The ruling party expressed confidence that its progress and the changes happening in the political landscape will ensure its victory in 2027, rendering any opposition alliance irrelevant.

He said:

"All they are making is just noise to survive. It is also the ranting of a party destined for doom.

"So, there is nothing there to give the APC any worry at all. It is a merger that won’t come to pass.”

LP reacts to Kwankwaso's decision to be Peter Obi's running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerian look forward to the 2027 general elections, the Labour Party (LP) has welcomed the purported offer by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to be running mate to Peter Obi.

LP's reaction came through a top party official, Umar Farouk.

It would be recalled that Kwankwaso, in a recent viral video interview, indicated his willingness to serve as running mate to Obi.

