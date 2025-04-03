The moment between Nons Miraj and one of her fans has ignited an online debate since the clip surfaced on social media

During the content creator's show, one of the fans excitedly reached into her handbag to hand her a gift

However, Nons Miraj's reactions and words towards the said lady have become a topic of conversation online

Nigerian social media users were quick to react to a video that captured an unusual moment between Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj and one of her fans.

During an episode of Nons Miraj's dating show, one of her fans said she had a gift for her and reached for her handbag. She brought out her products - lip glosses, and handed them to the host.

Fans react as Nons Miraj rebuked fan who brought her a gift.

Nons Miraj collected them but rebuked the fan for not putting them in a proper box before giving them to her. She then proceeded to return the gift and said that she was not 'small.'

The creator further told the fans that she was not small and that she should not give her a gift in such a manner next time.

In her words:

"I'm not a small person. I'm high profile, don't do that. If it was Don Jazzy, will you give him this way. Next time, package it properly. I'm sure it's not up to 20k."

See the video here:

Nons Miraj's reaction to fan ignited mixed comments

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ufuomajennie said:

"Noooo, that was so unnecessary. Take it, say thank you , then either dispose of it later or give it to someone else! Felt bad for the lady."

@bri_zyyyy said:

"But it’s the right thing to do. Package whatever you intend to give anyone, it gives it more value and a sign of respect."

@memetush said:

"Not cool. Not cool. Could have even been a spur-of-the-moment thing for the guest. Nons Miraj should have corrected her and yet received it. If it were a diamond ring, even without a wrap/package, wouldn't she have collected it? Being kind is actually a virtue."

Content creator Nons Miraj ignited heated debate online.

@chizzy.0829 said:

"Una wey dey shout very valid hopefully person no give una this kind embarrassment outside sha."

@derbeee_ese said:

"If it had come in a branded bag especially those type that are not exactly foldable it probably won’t fit in her small bag. If production had seen her with it, I’m also pretty sure they wouldn’t allow it in as per “free advert”."

@ijayy_x said:

"If you think what she did is right then you are right and if you also think what she did is wrong you are also right 😍."

@_queen_exta said:

"Very valid. I won’t even collect a lipgloss from a stranger."

@faites85 said:

"Very valid 🙌 when u want to sell ur brand to the world/ Ad packaging is very important cos doing that she is doing and Ad already by gifting her."

Nons Miraj excitedly visits Egungun, Wife

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, a video of content creator Nons Miraj's visit to Egungun's home has been making the rounds on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Egungun's wife Pashotah gave birth to their beautiful baby boy, and he bought her push gifts worth millions.

A recent video showed Nons Miraj showering the newborn and his mum with thousands of dollars, and they all made merry.

