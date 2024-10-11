The APC told Rotimi Amaechi that Nigerians "will not be cajoled into taking back through street violence"

APC said it is "nauseating" to think that 'naysayers' like Amaechi "did absolutely nothing to improve the Nigerian economy" when he was a federal cabinet member

The party insisted that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is transforming Nigeria's economy "for the benefit of present and future generations of Nigerians"

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, October 11, condemned Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, over “insensitive, god-awful and unpatriotic” comments.

Legit.ng had reported how Amaechi asserted that he had expected strong reactions from citizens, particularly the youths.

Amaechi lamented the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and other economic pressures.

But reacting via a statement by Felix Morka, its spokesperson, the APC accused Amaechi of “attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into his web of false empathy and incitement to violence”.

The ruling party said the “only real anger” that Amaechi must feel is that he is not presently in the saddle of government.

The APC’s statement partly reads:

“Amaechi’s comments are insensitive, god-awful and unpatriotic, coming from one of Nigeria’s longest serving and highest ranking political freeloaders - a two-term speaker of the Rivers state House of assembly, a two-term governor, and a two-term minister of transport.”

It continued:

“Attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into his web of false empathy and incitement to violence is hypocritical, provocative and dangerous.

“The only real anger that Amaechi and his fellow tribesmen of naysayers of the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, must feel is that they are not in the saddle of government today. But that was a decision made by Nigeria’s ultimate political authority - the electorate.”

Amaechi opens up on Rivers' crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amaechi commented on the political crisis rocking the state, particularly on the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi maintained that Governor Fubara appeared to be more popular than Wike because he is anti-Wike, and many of the people in the state are tired of the current federal capital territory (FCT) minister.

