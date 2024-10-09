Ex-minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said that he is angry with the way Nigerians are responding to the present economic problems

Amaechi made this known in a video interview seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 9

The former APC presidential aspirant stated that he expected youths to storm the streets and protest against the disturbing cost of living, but he has not seen anything that shows that the masses are deeply affected by the hardship

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has expressed his disappointment at the way Nigerians are responding to the country’s current economic challenges.

In a video interview with Igbere TV, the former presidential aspirant stated that he had expected strong reactions from citizens, particularly the youths.

Rotimi Amaechi says he struggles to afford diesel. Photo credit: Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Amaechi lamented the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and other economic pressures.

Legit.ng reports that the video of Amaechi's furious reaction to the worrisome state of the economy is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

He stated that he was surprised by the 'calmness' with which Nigerians have reacted.

Amaechi said:

“I expected more agitation, especially from the youth.

“I thought we would see protests in the streets, but it seems people are not expressing the kind of anger I expected."

Lately, Amaechi, who served as minister of transportation for seven years under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the current state of the economy.

The ex-Rivers state governor pointed out that there has been no significant pushback from the public despite the soaring cost of living.

The estranged All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

“You cannot have a situation where a group of people are mismanaging resources and expect citizens to remain silent. I am truly baffled by the lack of action.

“The price of diesel is at an all-time high, and even some of us are finding it difficult to afford it. Yet, the general public seems unmoved.”

Watch Amaechi's video below:

Worrisome fuel price hikes under Tinubu

Amaechi's fresh message comes as many Nigerians groan due to the latest fuel price hike.

Legit.ng reports that before President Bola Tinubu took over office on May 29, 2023, fuel was sold at N198 per litre. Outlets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) which now have different prices, depending on the location, also sold at the old rate.

However, in his inaugural address at Eagle Square, Abuja, Tinubu asserted that “subsidy is gone”, resulting in an instant increase in fuel price from N198 to N540 at NNPCL outlets.

According to the president, fuel subsidy had become a clog in the wheel of progress and needed to give way for the country to survive.

Since then, fuel pump price has increased periodically.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the NNPCL raised its petrol price in Abuja by 14.8 per cent to N1,030 per litre from N897. In Lagos, fuel which previously sold for N885 per ltire is currently sold at N998 amid long queues.

The latest price increase makes it the second time the petrol price has been hiked in the past month. The NNPCL had in September increased pump price from N615 per litre to N897.

Amaechi opens up on Rivers' political crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amaechi commented on the political crisis rocking the state, particularly on the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi maintained that Governor Fubara appeared to be more popular than Wike because he is anti-Wike, and many of the people in the state are tired of the current federal capital territory (FCT) minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng