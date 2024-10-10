President Bola Tinubu has been asked to review his economic policy, particularly on the increase in the price of fuel in the country

The PDP BoT made the call while speaking on the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing at the moment

According to the PDP BoT, Tinubu and the ruling APC must urgently address the economic crisis and the food hardship in the country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has called on President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government to review their economic policies, particularly regarding the recent increase in fuel prices.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the PDP BoT at the end of its 78th meeting on Thursday, October 10, 2024, to assess the state of affairs in Nigeria and the party.

PDP BoT speaks on Nigeria's economy

In its resolution, the BoT expresses serious concerns over worsening economic hardship, acute food crisis, and a general sense of misery, despondency, uncertainty, and hopelessness in the country due to the APC administration's anti-people policies.

The BoT demands that the APC administration immediately review its policies to reduce fuel prices, invest in food production, revamp the manufacturing sector, and stimulate employment opportunities.

According to the statement, the BoT strongly condemns and rejects the APC's brazen rigging of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State. The BoT insists that the PDP and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, won the election and will take every legitimate step to recover the mandate.

Ondo 2024: PDP BoT alerts Nigerians

The PDP BoT then alerts Nigerians to resist any plan by the APC to rig the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State.

Speaking on the internal crisis rocking the PDP, the BoT commends the Reconciliation Committee's efforts in resolving disputes within the party and urges continued focus on fostering peace and unity.

It notes the commencement of activities by the Disciplinary Committee and charges it to adhere to principles of constitutionality and the rule of law.

PDP BoT addresses Rivers crisis

The elders specifically addressed the crisis rocking Rivers State, expressed concern over the party's state of affairs in Rivers State, and urged intensified efforts to find lasting solutions.

The BoT said it received the report on the conduct of congresses in various states, urged addressing all areas of concern, called for cautions against avoidable litigations, and encouraged party members to explore internal mechanisms for issue resolution.

Atiku knocks APC for PDP crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has faulted the ruling APC for the internal crisis in PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election accused the APC of manipulating the internal process and called on Nigerians to rescue the country's democracy.

Atiku then called for unity among Nigerians, adding that the Independence Day celebration is worth celebrating for Nigerians.

