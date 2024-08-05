Samuel Ortom, the Benue former governor, has been suspended by the PDP in the state over alleged involvement in anti-party activities

The PDP alleged that Ortom and three others were involved in the disruption of the party's ward congress and snatching of voting materials

Ortom is a strong ally of the FCT minister Nyesom Wike and among the G5 Governors who worked against Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election when the PDP failed to recognise the southern structure in the party

Makurdi, Benue - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue has suspended Samuel Ortom, the immediate past governor of the state, over alleged anti-party activities.

Ortom, a strong ally of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, was accused of masterminding the disruption of a ward congress and snatching voting materials.

Why PDP suspends Samuel Ortom

According to The Cable, the PDP alleged that Ortom's actions led to the non-conduct of congresses in several local government areas in Benue state.

Ortom was suspended for one month along with three others, including Isaacs Mffo, Azua Ashongo, and Bemgba Iortyom, and recommended to the State Disciplinary Committee for further adjudication.

Joseph Nyam, the PDP secretary in the state, in a statement on Monday, August 5, said:

“During the Ward Congresses held on the 27th of July 2024 at the 276 Ward headquarters, you led and abated the snatching of election materials at your various local governments, resulting in the non-conduct of the congresses at Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Rwande, and Ohimini local government areas.”

Who are the PDP G5?

The former governor of Benue state was one of the five governors who formed the G5 and supported President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The G5 members, including Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde, and Okezie Ikpeazu, had refused to back Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid during the 2023 elections.

Ortom, Wike, and others' refusal to back Atiku's presidential bid was due to the party's failure to respect the equity stance and the governors' calls to look into the concentration of the PDP leadership structure in the north.

