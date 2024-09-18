Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has hinted at the possibility of removing the PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagu

Mohammed, who is the PDP governors' forum chairman, maintained that the position ought to be moved to the north-central, where the former chairman had resigned

Governor Bala maintained that it was a constitutional aberration for Damagum, who was from the northeast, to remain as PDP acting chairman

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum, Senator Bala Muhammad, has announced plans to return the national chairmanship to the North Central region, suggesting Umar Damagum would be removed

The governor disclosed this decision while addressing journalists following the visit of the members of the National Working Committee of the PDP to his state on Tuesday, September 17.

Why PDP chairman should be removed

Governor Muhammad emphasized that the current acting national chairman from the North East is a "constitutional aberration" since the position should be filled by someone from the region that previously held it.

He believes North Central has long deserved this position and is committed to working with the chairman and party members to ensure it is achieved.

However, acting national chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum interprets the constitution differently. He claims the position does not need to remain in the North Central and that the deputy chairman from the North should step in if the chairman leaves.

PDP governors reaffirm support for Fubara

In addition to this development, Governor Bala reaffirmed the party's support for Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the leader of the PDP in the state. This decision has been met with tension from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who threatened to "set fire" to states controlled by PDP governors altering the party's structure in Rivers State.

Bala responded confidently, saying, "Nobody can set fire to Bauchi because we have a volume of water to quench it".

To address the tensions between Fubara and Wike, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, led by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, met with Wike. The BoT aims to resolve the issues between the two leaders, having already persuaded Fubara to remain with the party.

Primate Ayodele predicts PDP's end

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had been predicted to meet its final destruction by August 2014 as the internal crisis rocking the opposition gets deeper.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, revealed a fresh vision foreseeing the party's fate.

Ayodele said there were plans to destroy the party and urged concerned members to devise a strategy to avert the destruction.

