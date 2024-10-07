The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has addressed the misinformation circulating about its actions in Rivers State, particularly regarding the recent Local Government elections. The police reaffirm its neutrality and non-interference in political affairs within the state and the country.

The police released a statement on Monday, October 7, stating that they had received three court orders regarding the elections. Firstly, the Federal High Court issued an order on July 19, 2024, barring the Police from participating in the election, deeming it unlawful.

Secondly, the Rivers State High Court issued a counterorder on September 4, 2024, directing the Police to provide security. However, the NPF was not a party to this suit. Lastly, the Federal High Court nullified all previous activities related to the election and ordered the Police to refrain from providing security on September 30, 2024.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) sought advice from the Force Legal section, comprising experienced lawyers, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Based on this advice, the IGP ordered the Rivers State Police Command to abide by the Federal High Court's ruling and communicated this to the Governor of Rivers State.

The NPF condemns Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state's verbal attack on the IGP, emphasizing that the Force maintains its neutrality in political activities. The IGP's track record demonstrates his honor, integrity, and focus, evident in his leadership as Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO).

In a recent development, the IGP directed the unsealing of Local Government Council Secretariats in Rivers State, previously sealed due to violence. This decision aims to maintain neutrality and allow the smooth functioning of democratic institutions. However, the IGP condemns the violent confrontations and attacks on government facilities and has tasked the state Commissioner of Police to restore law and order.

Source: Legit.ng