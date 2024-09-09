The NNPC Limited has once again urged Nigerians to switch to using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for their vehicles

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Amid rising petrol prices, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has again called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

On its part, the NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide.

According to NNPC, in a recent message on X, the company said CNG stations are now available at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada in Abuja.

The post reads:

"Planning for the week? Choose Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for a greener, more economical drive. Let's make every journey count!

"Drive further, spend less. Get CNG from NNPC stations today. Now available in: Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, Gwagwalada.

"Consider a switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for your vehicle."

NNPC wants Nigerians to switch to CNG

NNPC Retail, the downstream arm of NNPC Limited, also reminded Nigerians of the benefits of switching to CNG.

Benefits of CNG

In another post, the NNPC retail listed the benefits of switching to CNG to include:

CNG means reduced maintenance expenses

Sealed CNG systems prevent fuel loss via spillage or evaporation

CNG keeps lubricant oils cleaner for longer

With its high auto-ignition temp (540°C), CNG is less prone to ignite on hot surfaces

CNG-fueled rides are seen as safer options

Say goodbye to pollution with CNG's cleaner emissions!

The price of CNG

In a recent report, Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles, is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot.

While, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for heavy commercial vehicles.

Dangote sends message on petrol pricing from refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote has sent a message to Nigerians regarding petrol pricing from his refinery.

The refinery, which recently began production, has been praised as a game-changer, and Femi Otedola has also expressed excitement.

Petrol from the refinery is expected to be available to Nigerians in a few days as NNPC and Dangote complete formalities.

