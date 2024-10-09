NNPC Limited has increased petrol pump prices again, bringing more headaches to motorists and commuters

Checks show that the changes have already begun in Abuja, and similar adjustments are expected to be made by other marketers

Transportation costs are set to skyrocket as motorists will have to pass the increase to passengers

Filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited have once again raised the pump price of fuel.

Reports show that petrol, which previously sold for N897 per litre in Abuja, now retails at N1,030 per litre.

This represents a 14.8% or N133 rise when compared to the pump price quoted as of September 2024

The change in pump prices was observed at various NNPC stations in Abuja.

According to Punch at the NNPCL mega station located in Central Area, petrol was sold at N1,030.

In Lagos, the price of petrol rose from N885 to N998 per litre. Most filling stations belonging to independent marketers were closed, leading to long queues at NNPC fuel stations.

A manager at one of the fuel stations in the Ikotun area of Lagos, who gave his name as John, said they had not received any products for days.

He said:

'We all just come and go home. We are waiting for products from the head office. For now, I can't really say how much one liter will cost until the product arrives and I receive instructions from management.

Legit.ng reached out to Olufemi Soneye, NNPC spokesperson, for confirmation of the price adjustments, but there was no response at the time of reporting.

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd has called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

