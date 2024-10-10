The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the recent hike in petrol prices to over N1,000 across the country

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Tinubu's administration did not influence the decision of the NNPCL

Idris explained the reason why the federal government can no longer fix prices of petroleum products

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government said it is not responsible for the N1,030 hike in the pump price of petrol.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the increase in fuel price was solely the decision of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Legit.ng recalls that the NNPCL had hiked fuel price from N897 per litre to N1,030 in Abuja; from N855 to N998 in Lagos; N1, 070 in North-East; N1,025 in other South-West states; N1,045 in South-East and N1,075 in South-South.

Reacting to the development, Idris said the increase is due to the prevailing circumstances in the energy industry globally, Daily Trust reports.

He disclosed that the federal government can no longer fix prices of petroleum products because of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“The differential you’re seeing is a result of different factors. One of them is the crisis in the Middle East. There’s volatility in the market. Therefore, the prices of petroleum products are going up, consistent with what is happening with other operators in the industry globally.

“Secondly, NNPC cannot continue to absorb these losses for Nigeria because as a limited liability company, it would be operating at a loss.”

The Minister assured Nigerians that prices would eventually decrease.

Fuel hike: Sani tells Tinubu what to do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani called on President Tinubu, senators, and state governors to take urgent action and address the challenges facing the people.

Sani made the call after the NNPC announced a new price of petrol throwing the nation and its people into a frenzy.

The former federal lawmaker and Christian leaders urged President Tinubu to make sacrifices to move Nigeria forward following the current economic hardship

