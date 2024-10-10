Former President Goodluck Jonathan and some state governors are expected to attend the pre-conference of the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit 2024

The summit is set to address pressing challenges faced by the Ijaw community and the Niger Delta region

Scheduled for October 17 and 18 at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, the conference will serve as a prelude to the main summit, set for December 3 - 5 in Port Harcourt

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state are set to grace the Pre-Summit Conference of the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit 2024.

Jonathan, Diri, Fubara, and others are expected to attend the Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit pre-conference. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

1st pan-Ijaw economic summit

The event is scheduled to hold on October 17 and 18 at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 9, the event will serve as a prelude to the Pan-Ijaw Summit, which is slated for December 3rd—5th in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

Governors of Edo, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Delta, and Niger states, are other dignitaries expected to be in attendance.

The Conference with the theme: ‘Environmental Regeneration and Economic Sustainability has the former Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson as Chairman Opening Ceremony, and Professor Steve Azaiki (OON) as Principal Convener.

Speaking on the development, the organizers disclosed that the Summit is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to addressing infrastructural, development and historical Environmental Challenges of the Ijaw people in Nigeria.

The Conference will bring together industry experts, Foreign Partners, academic leaders, policy makers, and community representatives.

Summit to address key socio-economic challenges

The organizers are, however, convinced that the Summit will foster innovative solutions for a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Niger Delta people and Nigeria.

The Summit is also expected to serve as a platform to raise dialogues and strategic engagements to address the many socio-economic challenges bedeviling the Ijaw people, including poverty, unemployment and environmental degradation. It also seeks to drive economic growth, job creation and sustainable development for the Ijaw people, ensuring their active participation in the Blue Economy to which they share a profound Natural Connection.

Organized by the Azaiki Foundation in partnership with the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit will also have Ijaws from Diaspora in attendance, as Ijaws from Canada, Germany, France, Australia and other countries are already penciled down to attend.

ThisDay and Daily Trust confirmed in their publication on Wednesday, October 9.

Read more about Jonathan, Fubara, Diri here:

Jonathan warns Fubara, Wike, others over Rivers LG poll

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Goodluck Jonathan urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to exercise caution over local government election in the state.

The former president also called on the National Judicial Commission to address the conflict of judgment emerging on the election.

Jonathan maintained that Rivers is the gateway to the Niger Delta region while describing the political upheavals in the region to that of the old western region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng