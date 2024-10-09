FCT Minister Nyesom Wike clarified the significant support he received from former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan during his political career

Wike also dismissed rumors that the Jonathans "made" him politically, asserting that his success resulted from his hard work

Wike expressed gratitude for the Jonathans' support, particularly during the critical 2015 elections

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has set the record straight on the extent of support he received from former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, during his political career.

Wike emphasized that it would be unjust to deny the role Patience Jonathan played in his political journey.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike addresses concerns on how Jonathan supported him politically Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Bulent Kilic

Source: UGC

Speaking during a recent interview with Channels Television, Wike stated that he holds no ill feelings toward those who assisted him along the way.

His words:

“I have always refrained from talking about this because it would be unfair before Almighty God for me to say that Patience Jonathan never supported me.

“I don’t have it in me to say that someone who helped me did not support me.”

Addressing rumors that the Jonathans were the ones who "made" him politically, Wike dismissed the notion, asserting that he worked hard to earn his place, Vanguard reported.

He stressed that no one could accuse him of being inactive during his time in office.

He said:

“I worked for it. Nobody can say I was a sleeping minister. That is not correct."

Wike stands firm on gratitude

While acknowledging Patience Jonathan’s support, Wike maintained that his political rise was also a result of his efforts and determination.

He further expressed gratitude to the Jonathans for their support, particularly during the turbulent 2015 elections when he emerged as a candidate to challenge former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

He said:

“In 2015, we were looking for someone who could withstand Amaechi, and some doubted my ability. But I have never denied that Patience Jonathan supported me. To do so would be an act of ingratitude."

See the video below:

Bode George cautions Wike as Rivers crisis deepens

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to focus on governing the state without interference.

The plea comes amid escalating political tension between Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, and his successor, Governor Fubara.

