Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to exercise caution over local government election in the state

The former president also called on the National Judicial Commission to address the conflict of judgment emerging on the election

Jonathan maintained that Rivers is the gateway to the Niger Delta region while describing the political upheavals in the region to that of the old western region

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike over the local government election in the state.

According to the former president, the Saturday, October 5, local government election in Rivers state has sparked intense interest and concern among political stakeholders, democracy lovers, and security experts.

Jonathan decries Rivers' political crisis

In a tweet on the same Saturday, Jonathan said that the recent political developments in the state are alarming and highlight the need for collective responsibility.

The elder statesman maintains that elections are democracy's cornerstone, providing legitimacy and renewing citizens' faith in their government. Every national or sub-national election is crucial and contributes to democracy's growth.

He stresses that all stakeholders, particularly state institutions, must promote a sound democratic culture and uphold the rule of law. Security agencies must avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Jonathan warns against crisis in Rivers

The former president says Rivers is the gateway to the Niger Delta, and any threat to peace has significant regional security implications. He then urges political actors to prioritize patriotism and caution in their ambitions.

Jonathan also calls on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to address conflicting court orders and judgments, which undermine the judiciary's integrity and democracy.

He likened the state crisis to the turmoil in the Old Western Region and warned that Rivers should not become the catalyst for democracy's collapse. The former president emphasises that state institutions, including the police and judiciary, must prioritize public interest, peace, justice, and equality.

