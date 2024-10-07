Musa Paila, a public school principal in Zamfara state has emerged as Nigeria's best principal

He was awarded the Best Principal in the public Senior Secondary Schools category at the 2024 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Awards

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, presented Paila, with a medal and a brand-new car

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Mallam Musa Yahaya Paila, a principal of Sambo Secondary School in Zamfara state, has been recognised as the best nationwide at the 2024 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Award 2024.

Mallam Musa Yahaya Paila, Winner, 2024 Presidential Teachers' Award with his new car and medal. Photo credit: Mallam Musa Yahaya Paila

Source: Facebook

The 2024 teachers’ award winners were announced and presented with gifts by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Saturday at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

At the event, Paila, won the “Best Principal Award” for the public Senior Secondary Schools category in the country, PremiumTimes reported.

He was presented with a medal and a brand-new car.

Reacting, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state expressed excitement over the national awards bestowed upon the outstanding teacher from his state.

Governor Lawal's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, hailed the principal for clinching the award.

He noted that the award clearly indicates that the declaration of a state of emergency in the educational sector by Governor Lawal on 14 November, 2023, is yielding positive results.

“Governor Lawal’s administration is fulfilling a pledge to overhaul the education sector, which had virtually collapsed,” Mr Idris stated.

Meanwhile, October 5 is celebrated annually as World Teachers’ Day, designated by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994, to recognize and appreciate teachers’ important role in transforming society.

The 2024 teachers’ award ceremony was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, brought together teachers from across the 36 states of Nigeria to honour the significant contributions made to the education sector.

The winners were announced and presented with various gifts by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Saturday, October 5, at the Eagle Square, Abuja, AIT reported.

Kano Gov Yusuf bags NUT golden award

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has been awarded the NUT Golden Award.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers gave Yusuf the award for his outstanding performance in reforming the state’s education sector.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the press.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng