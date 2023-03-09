Peter Obi on Wednesday, March 8, expressed hope that the Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, will win the coming election

Obi, therefore, prayed that Rhodes-Vivour's victory will usher in a better Lagos state for all and sundry

The former Anambra governor sent this goodwill message on Wednesday when Rhodes-Vivour celebrated his 40th birthday

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, turned 40 years on Wednesday, March 8.

Celebrating Rhode-Vivour on his 40th birthday, the LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wished him well in all aspects of his life.

Obi prays that Rhodes-Vivour's victory will bring good for Lagos (Photo: @GRVlagos)

Source: Facebook

Extending his goodwill for Rhode-Vivour to the forthcoming governorship election, Obi prayed that he will have a resounding victory that will usher in a better chapter for the state.

The message shared on Facebook read:

"Dear @GRVlagos, on behalf of my family, and the whole Obidient family, I wish you a Happy 40th Birthday. I wish you exceeding success in every area of your life.

"May your victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls, usher in a new and better Lagos state which you have always desired. God Bless!"

