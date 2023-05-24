The EFCC and other anti-graft agencies have been warned by the Supreme Court to stop harassing officials of the Kogi state government

The Justice Amina Augie-led 7-member panel of the apex court sent the warning on Tuesday following the claim by the state attorney general of the state before the court

Kogi state's attorney general had filed a suit against the AGF on the constitutional right of the acts that establish some anti-graft agencies

FCT, Abuja - The supreme court has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies against harassing Kogi state government officials until it takes a final decision on the suit filed by the state's attorney general.

According to The Cable, the suit, which was against the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), was to contest the constitutionality of the acts that established some anti-graft agencies, which included the Proceed of Crime Protection and Prevention Act 2022 and their applicability to the state.

Supreme court cautions EFCC from harassing Kogi government officials

Source: Twitter

During the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel to the Kogi state AG, Abdulwahab Muhammed, alleged that officials of the state government are being harassed and arraigned in several courts even when there is a pending suit filed in February 2023.

Counsel to the AGF, T.A. Ghazali, informed the apex court that he was yet to receive the originating process.

Justice Amina Augie-led 7-member panel of the Supreme Court then reminded the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies that once a dispute is before the court, all persons and authorities involved are to stay further their action and await the decision of the court.

The court then urged the parties to stay further their actions on the matter before it until its final pronouncement.

The hearing of the substantive originating summons was then adjourned to October 10.

Asset forfeiture: Court strikes out EFCC’s suit against Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has defeated the EFCC at the federal high court in Lagos in a suit to seize some properties in Lagos, and UAE traced to him.

The EFCC had earlier obtained an injunction from the court for the governor to forfeit the properties temporarily, but Bello argued that they were bought before he became the governor.

However, the court dismissed the suit on the ground that a sitting governor or president cannot be charged to court for criminal or civil matters.

