Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has sacked the caretaker chairmen in the 44 local governments in the state

According to Governor Yusuf, the affected council chairs are to handover to Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) in their councils

This came nearly a month before the local government election in the state, which was scheduled to be held on October 26

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has made a significant move by dissolving the caretaker chairmen of all 44 local government areas in the state.

This decision comes just a week after the Kano State House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to the tenure of the caretaker chairmen, which was initially set to expire on September 8, 2024.

Daily Trust reported that the governor directed them to hand over to the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) ¹. This move came as a surprise, considering the Kano State House of Assembly had just approved a two-month extension to the caretaker chairmen's tenure.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that the DPMs should refrain from interfering in any political activities, as they are respected civil servants. The dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councillors.

Why Kano asks council chairs to resign

This happened nearly one month before the local government election in the northwest state. The council poll was conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the local government in Nigeria.

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) recently rescheduled the state's local government election to October 26, 2024.

