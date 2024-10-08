"Anybody Can Do Anything": Wike Fires Back at Fubara, Atiku, Others
Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for attacking the judiciary and disobeying court orders.
Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, maintained that the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
''This country is a country where anybody can do anything and go free...You fall back to social media, to carry blackmail, to carry propaganda without telling people this is what is happening.''
See the video of his speech:
Source: Legit.ng
