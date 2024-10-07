President Bola Tinubu has ordered the police to protect the local government secretariats in Rivers state with immediate effect

The president also asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and other political actors in the state to de-escalate the ongoing tension

Tinubu expressed confidence that the outcome of the local government elections in the state can be challenged in a court of law

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigeria Police Force to protect local government secretariats in Rivers State from arsonists and vandals. This comes after hoodlums, dissatisfied with the outcome of Saturday's, October 5, local government election, burned down several council secretariats in the oil-rich state.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga made the announcement on Monday, October 7, in a statement citing the President's deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

Tinubu orders police to secure Rivers state Photo Credit: @GovWike, @officialABAT, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Rivers crisis: Tinubu sends message to Wike, Fubara

Tinubu urged political actors, including Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to calm the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.

He instructed law enforcement agencies to restore and maintain peace, emphasizing the need to secure public institutions. The President stressed that government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.

Rivers: Tinubu speaks on LG election aftermath

Tinubu also emphasized that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy. He believes the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.

The affected local government secretariats include Emohua, Eleme, and Ikwerre, which were set ablaze by suspected arsonists.

The Inspector-General of Police had earlier ordered the withdrawal of police personnel from the state's secretariats of the 23 LGAs. However, Tinubu's directive aims to restore order and ensure the security of public institutions.

See the presidency's full statement here:

Tinubu approves airport for Canaanland

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's government has approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.

Bishop David Oyedepo, the leader and founder of the church, announced the development in a trending video on Monday, October 7.

According to Oyedepo, the airport will be built with the best infrastructure of international airport standards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng