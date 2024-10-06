BREAKING: RSIEC Announces Winner Of Etche LG Election in Rivers
Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission (RSIEC) said Uzodinma Nwafor of the Action Alliance (AA) won the chairmanship election in the Etche local government area.
The chairman of RSIEC Adolphus Enebeli, said the APP clinched all the 19 councillorship positions in Etche LG.
Enebeli said the AA raked in 314 councillorship seats, the All Progressives Congress (APC) – 1, Boot – 1, the Labour Party – 1, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) – 1, and Young Progressives Party (YPP) – 1.
According to Channels Television, he made this known in Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 5.
