Timi Frank Accuses Wike of Plot to Block Allocation to LGs in Rivers, Sends Message to Tinubu
- Comrade Timi Frank has raised an alarm about an alleged plot by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to block funds to 22 Local Government Councils in Rivers state through a court injunction
- This move is reportedly Wike's response to his failure to stop the local government elections in Rivers state, which took place on October 5, 2024
- Frank urged Wike to settle his differences with Governor Siminalayi Fubara amicably and advised President Tinubu not to let Wike's actions undermine his democratic reputation
Abuja, FCT - Comrade Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alerted the public to an alleged plot by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to secure a court injunction blocking funds to 22 Local Government Councils in Rivers state.
In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Frank claimed Wike's actions followed his alleged failure to stop local government elections in Rivers state, held successfully on October 5, 2024.
According to him, Wike, who opposes Governor Siminalayi Fubara, allegedly plans to approach a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, October 7, with a spurious writ, claiming the elections violated a court ruling.
Frank urges Wike to settle rift with Fubara
Frank urged Wike to abandon the plot, prioritising the people of Rivers State, and settle his rift with Governor Fubara through alternative means.
He also cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow Wike's actions to undermine his democratic credentials, citing similar events in Lagos state during Tinubu's governorship under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot afford to fold his arms and watch as Wike plots to reverse democracy in Rivers State and by extension Nigeria.
“The anti-democratic tendency of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who seized funds meant for local councils in Lagos during Tinubu’s administration as Governor must not be allowed to repeat itself in Rivers state," he said.
Frank cautions judiciary and law enforcement
Frank also cautioned the Judiciary against granting frivolous prayers and condemned the police's partisan role in the state's political crises.
He urged them to protect all Rivers' people instead of siding with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Consequences of Wike's alleged plot
Frank noted that blocking funds could lead to economic disruption in Rivers state and Nigeria, reversing democratic gains made since 1999.
He stressed that any action threatening democracy must be avoided, citing recent Supreme Court rulings democratising Local Government Areas in Nigeria.
The Bayelsa-born political activist congratulated the people of Rivers State on successfully electing their council representatives and urged them to support Governor Fubara despite opponents' "evil machinations."
