The Rivers Independent Electoral Commission declared the chairmanship candidates of the APP as winners of local government election in 22 of the 23 LGAs in the state

Adolfus Enebeli, the chairperson of the commission, made the declaration on Saturday, October 5, in Port Harcourt

Bar the results of Etche local government area that were still being collated, Legit.ng has obtained the names of the chairpersons-elect

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - On Saturday, October 5, 2024, residents of Rivers state came out to vote for the next set of chairpersons that will govern them at the local government area (LGA) level.

Legit.ng reports that the election generated controversies because some political stakeholders in the oil-rich state challenged its legitimacy.

The APP has won 22 chairmanship seats out of 23 in the Rivers state local government election.

APP wins 22 chairmanship seats in Rivers

At the end of the day, with strong politics in play, little-known Action Peoples Party (APP) emerged victorious. The party swept 22 of the 23 LGAs announced so far.

Legit.ng reports that there are females among the winners.

The state electoral umpire deferred the declaration of results for just one LGA: Etche, because the collation is ongoing.

Check out the full list of the already-declared LGAs below:

Port Harcourt LGA – Ezebunwo Ichemati (serving caretaker committee chairman) Tai LGA – Matthew Nenubari Dike (serving caretaker committee chairman) Abua/Odual LGA – Vincent Reuben Obu Ahoada-East LGA – Chibudom Ezu Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam (Re-elected) Oyigbo LGA – Gift Okere Ahoada-West LGA – Iyekor Ikporo Akuku-Toru LGA – Mrs. Tonye Oniyide-Briggs Okrika LGA – Igwe Achese Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald (serving caretaker committee chairman) Andoni LGA – Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile Asari-Toru LGA – Sule Amachree Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA –Prince Isaac Umejuru Ogu/Bolo LGA – Ishmael Oforibika Bonny LGA – Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox (re-elected) Degema LGA – Harry Agiriye Khana LGA – Martins Nwigbo Obio/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo (serving caretaker committee chairman) Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa (serving caretaker committee chairman) Emohua LGA – David Omereji (serving caretaker committee chairman) Gokana LGA – Monday Dumiye Ikwerre LGA – Isreal Abosi Etche LGA – Ongoing collation

5 facts about APP

Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted some facts about the APP.

The not-too-prominent political party floored both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

