FULL LIST: Newly Elected LG Chairmen in Rivers State
- The Rivers Independent Electoral Commission declared the chairmanship candidates of the APP as winners of local government election in 22 of the 23 LGAs in the state
- Adolfus Enebeli, the chairperson of the commission, made the declaration on Saturday, October 5, in Port Harcourt
- Bar the results of Etche local government area that were still being collated, Legit.ng has obtained the names of the chairpersons-elect
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - On Saturday, October 5, 2024, residents of Rivers state came out to vote for the next set of chairpersons that will govern them at the local government area (LGA) level.
Legit.ng reports that the election generated controversies because some political stakeholders in the oil-rich state challenged its legitimacy.
APP wins 22 chairmanship seats in Rivers
At the end of the day, with strong politics in play, little-known Action Peoples Party (APP) emerged victorious. The party swept 22 of the 23 LGAs announced so far.
Legit.ng reports that there are females among the winners.
The state electoral umpire deferred the declaration of results for just one LGA: Etche, because the collation is ongoing.
Check out the full list of the already-declared LGAs below:
- Port Harcourt LGA – Ezebunwo Ichemati (serving caretaker committee chairman)
- Tai LGA – Matthew Nenubari Dike (serving caretaker committee chairman)
- Abua/Odual LGA – Vincent Reuben Obu
- Ahoada-East LGA – Chibudom Ezu
- Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam (Re-elected)
- Oyigbo LGA – Gift Okere
- Ahoada-West LGA – Iyekor Ikporo
- Akuku-Toru LGA – Mrs. Tonye Oniyide-Briggs
- Okrika LGA – Igwe Achese
- Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald (serving caretaker committee chairman)
- Andoni LGA – Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile
- Asari-Toru LGA – Sule Amachree
- Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA –Prince Isaac Umejuru
- Ogu/Bolo LGA – Ishmael Oforibika
- Bonny LGA – Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox (re-elected)
- Degema LGA – Harry Agiriye
- Khana LGA – Martins Nwigbo
- Obio/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo (serving caretaker committee chairman)
- Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa (serving caretaker committee chairman)
- Emohua LGA – David Omereji (serving caretaker committee chairman)
- Gokana LGA – Monday Dumiye
- Ikwerre LGA – Isreal Abosi
- Etche LGA – Ongoing collation
5 facts about APP
Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted some facts about the APP.
The not-too-prominent political party floored both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.