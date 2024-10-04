Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has lambasted Governor Sim Fubara for accusing the police of invading the office of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The police said the officers were sent to provide overnight security for the RSIEC to prevent any attack on the facility.

IGP said the police were deployed with the sole mandate to protect the RIEC office from attack overnight Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The Force's public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the decision was taken due to series of security breaches following the spate of court orders, counter orders, and reactions by supporters of the different political parties.

According to the statement, on the evening of Thursday, October 3, 2024, the state commissioner of police received reports that policemen from Rivers State Government House had been deployed to the office of RIEC to aid the conduct of the LG election.

Adejobin said that the Inspector-General of Police gave the Commissioner of Police clearance to withdraw the policemen from the Government house and replace them with policemen from the Command Operations department.

“For emphasis sake, the policemen deployed to RSIEC from the operations department of Rivers State Command on the night of 3rd October 2024 were with the sole mandate to protect the RIEC office from attack overnight. This action was proactive and responsive to intelligence at the disposal of the State Command.

“It is therefore shocking to see the state governor storming the RSIEC office at night, wrongly accusing the police of lawful duties, deriding the Police institution, and using unprintable words to describe the Inspector-General of Police. The Nigeria Police takes exception to the unwarranted outburst of the Governor and particularly the weighty accusations which he falsely levied against the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Nigeria Police Force and advises caution and decency in the pursuit of individual political goals.

“Threatening to shed blood and to burn down the State because of a Local Government election is not acceptable to us."

Why Police invaded RSIEC office, Fubara speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara explained why some police operatives invaded RSIEC premises.

Fubara said police officers from the state command and the Force HQ, Abuja joined forces to create anarchy in Rivers state.

The governor said the invaders planned to break into the RSIEC offices and cart away sensitive election materials.

