Suspected arsonists attacked the Rivers State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt on Saturday, October 5. The explosives damaged the main gate, security house, and parts of an adjoining building.

According to Leadership, a video circulating on social media showed the destruction, which is suspected to have been caused by dynamites.

APC caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara's supporters of the attack. Okocha stated that the second attempt to set the office ablaze was foiled by security.

This incident comes after the APC announced its boycott of the local government elections scheduled for Saturday.

Ironically, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron, also withdrew from the election, citing unknown reasons.

There has been tension in Rivers ahead of the local government elections in Rivers state with several court injunctions against the process.

The police had earlier announced a plan to withdraw from the poll following a court judgment. However, Legit.ng, while monitoring the poll on Saturday morning, the police were seen providing security for the electorate during the poll.

Rivers' controversies concerning the election have been considered a test of power between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now a minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike and Fubara were at loggerheads soon after the latter resumed office, and the latest controversies between them concerned the leadership structure of the PDP in the state.

See the video of the explosion here:

