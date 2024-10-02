Four first-class monarchs in Kebbi have received brand-new Toyota Land Cruisers for their efforts in contributing to the peace and stability among communities in the state

Governor Nasir Idris presented the vehicles to the monarchs on Wednesday and noted that the vehicles were provided to address the emirs' transportation challenges

He also stated that the vehicles are the same model he drives, adding that "this is to preserve the sanctity of the royal fathers"

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has given each of the four First Class Emirs in the state a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Presenting keys to the vehicles to the emirs in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, October 2, Governor Idris said the aim was in recognition of their role as facilitators of peace, security and development in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rulers are the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar.

Others are the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera; the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi; and the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sami.

“Your Royal Highnesses, my administration recognises the importance of all institutions.

“The government has given new vehicles to members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, Security Services, and Chairmen of Boards, Departments and Agencies for optimal operation.

“Today, we are tackling our royal fathers’ transportation problems, because you have been riding in old vehicles.

“Morally speaking, as a government, we know what traditional rulers are doing nationwide in contributing to peace and stability among communities.

“We must be alert to our responsibility. We uphold the high esteem of traditional institutions as foundation for social cohesion.

“The vehicles presented to the emirs are exactly the same as what the governor is riding. This is to preserve the sanctity of the royal fathers.

“Wherever you go with the vehicles, you will be recognised with honour as 1st Class Emirs from Kebbi,” he said.

Idris reiterated the commitment of his administration to seek constitutional role for traditional rulers.

“We rely on them as problem solvers; traditional institutions are of paramount importance in societal growth and prosperity,” the governor said.

The Nation confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.

